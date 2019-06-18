New
Dell Small Business · 47 mins ago
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $450
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $60, although we saw it for a buck less in our May mention. Buy Now
Tips
  • The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatibility with via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 49UK6090PUA
