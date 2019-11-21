Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$277 $380
free shipping

That's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $103 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+, HLG, 4K Active HDR
  • webOS apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 49UM6900PUA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register