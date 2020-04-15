Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$277 $380
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Best Buy charges but $3 more.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+, HLG, 4K Active HDR
  • webOS apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs; USB
  • Model: 49UM6900PUA
