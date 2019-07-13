New
Today only, Best Buy offers the LG 49" 1080p HDR Flat LED HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $97. Buy Now
- Vanns via Amazon charges the same
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- webOS Smart Platform
- USB
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49LK5700PUA
Related Offers
Walmart · 6 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell GC $1,299
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $103. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$191 $428
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239. In-cart, that drops to $191.20. With free shipping, that's $37 under our May mention, $237 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
from $429
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs
$258 $321
free shipping
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Amazon · 1 day ago
Grell 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$18 $38
free shipping
Grell via Amazon offers its Grell 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $37.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "QOIU73VS" drops that to $17.79. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 120-mile range
- amplifier booster
- coaxial cable
Walmart · 4 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
eBay · 23 hrs ago
Refurb LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset
$20 $70
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
Features
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $200 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart · 4 days ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $650
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 82" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,097 w/ $250 Dell Gift Card $2,997
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 81.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,097 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $250. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, & 4K Cinema HDR
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 82UM8070PUA
