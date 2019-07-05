New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
LG 43" 4K LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$221 w/ $13 in Rakuten points $300
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $220.99. Plus, you'll bag $13.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $10 under our May mention for a refurbished one and the lowest price we could find today by $90. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
  • LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
  • Model: 43UK6500AUA
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
