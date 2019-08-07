- Create an Account or Login
Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $219.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although it was $5 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99.
Plus, members bag $11.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's a total savings of $49.
Update: The extra points are no longer available, but it's still a significant price low. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the 2.4-lb. LG Gram Intel Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 32" 720p LED LCD HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now
