New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
LG 43" 4K LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$221
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $219.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although it was $5 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now

Features
  • 4K native resolution
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
  • LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
  • Model: 43UK6500AUA
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Rakuten LG
LED 43" 4K Flat Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register