Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99.
Plus, members bag $11.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's a total savings of $49.
Update: The extra points are no longer available, but it's still a significant price low. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 32" 720p LED LCD HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Palram 6x4-Foot Hybrid Greenhouse for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the 2.4-lb. LG Gram Intel Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
