Walmart · 57 mins ago
LG 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$250 $280
free shipping

Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now

