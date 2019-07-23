- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,997 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's $200 under last month's mention, which came with a $300 gift card, and is a total savings of $2,600 altogether. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $130 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "DELL45" cuts it to $214.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $75.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention (although that came with a $50 Dell GC), the best today by $28, and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the open-box Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $699 with free shipping. That's $170 under last month's mention of a factory-sealed unit and is the lowest price we've seen for this TV overall. (It's $600 less than factory-sealed units cost now.) Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the LG 1100-watt Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker System with Karaoke Creator for $396.99. Coupon code "PLAY" cuts the price to $199. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $198. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
