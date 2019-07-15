Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention (although that came with a $50 Dell GC), the best today by $28, and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6090PUA
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $103. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $200 today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,087 with free shipping. That's $511 under our mention from May (which was bundled with a $400 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- voice remote control
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR70X830F
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
Dell Home offers the LG 81.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,097 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $250. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, & 4K Cinema HDR
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 82UM8070PUA
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find from an authorized LG seller today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
