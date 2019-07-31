New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$199 $348
free shipping

Walmart offers the LG 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $199 with free shipping. That's $119 under our December mention, $149 under current list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
Details
Comments
