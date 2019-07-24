Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "DELL45" cuts it to $214.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $75.) Buy Now
- 4K native resolution
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
- LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
- Model: 43UK6500AUA
Expires 7/24/2019
For its members only, Costco offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $130 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $200 gift card for $1,000 five days ago.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6090PUA
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention (although that came with a $50 Dell GC), the best today by $28, and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Loop in Space Grey/ Black for $429.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $389.99. With $7.95 for shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $42 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.) Buy Now
- Today only, you'll bag $85.58 in Rakuten points.
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
- Model: A1978
Dealsaholic via Rakuten offers the Casio Men's Casual Classic Black Resin Watch for $10.69. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $8.55. Plus you'll earn $1.60 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $2 under last month's mention and is the best price we've ever seen. (It's a current low of $6.) Buy Now
- resin case
- rubber wrist band
- quartz movement
- water resistance up to 100 feet
- Model: MQ24-1E
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39. Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. ( It is a low today by $26.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
Dell Home offers the LG Nano 8 Series 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $597 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although most retailers charge at least $597 without a gift card. Buy Now
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days; it expires 90 days from issuance.
- NanoCell display with 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 49SM8600PUA
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program offers the LG 77" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $500 Dell gift card for $4,499 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $300 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
- voice control for Google Home and Amazon Echo
Dell Home offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $750 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $250.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
- AI ThinQ, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
