New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$190 $250
free shipping

Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43LM5000PAU
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart LG
LED 1080p 43" Flat Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register