Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $199 with free shipping. That's $119 under our December mention, $149 under current list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99. Plus, members bag $11.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's a total savings of $49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG SK8000 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $499 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $16.46. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the 2.4-lb. LG Gram Intel Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 32" 720p LED LCD HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now
