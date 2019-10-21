New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV
$200 $250
free shipping

It's $50 off and the lowest price we could find for this 2019 model. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43LM5000PAU
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals TVs Walmart LG
LED 1080p Flat Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register