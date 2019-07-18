Ending today, Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR IPS Flat Ultra HD Smart Television with ThinQ AI for $293 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $58.60 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $71 under our May mention and the best deal we could find by $63. It's also a great price for a newly-released, big-brand TV. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K IPS Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Model: 43UM7300PUA
For its members only, Costco offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $130 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $200 gift card for $1,000 five days ago.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6090PUA
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 54.6" Smart 4K UHD OLED ThinQ Television, bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,299 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 3 USB ports
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 4 HDMI inputs
- WebOS with streaming video (including Netflix, YouTube, & Hulu)
- Model: OLED55C8AUA
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention (although that came with a $50 Dell GC), the best today by $28, and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $229.99 with free shipping, That's $20 under last month's mention, $150 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi w/ Roku content streaming (Netflix, Youtube, Pandora, and more)
- USB and 3 HDMI
- Model: LC-50LBU591U
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
E ZEE Electronics via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $79.99 with free shipping. Plus, You'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $16 less than our mention from two weeks ago, the best we've seen, and a total savings of $36 today. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Ending today, Adorama via Rakuten offers this Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 16-Megapixel Mirrorless 4K Camera Bundle in Black for $497.99. Plus, you'll get $99.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $39 under last month's mention and $99 under the lowest price we could find for just the camera and lens elsewhere. Buy Now
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses
- Lowepro Format 160 II Camera Bag
- Corel Mac Photo Essentials Software Kit (includes AfterShot Pro 3, Painter Essentials 6, VideoStudio 2018, PaintShop Pro 2018)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card
- various filters and other accessories
- Model: DMC-GX85WK A
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program offers the LG 77" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $500 Dell gift card for $4,499 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $300 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
- voice control for Google Home and Amazon Echo
Dell Home offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $750 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $250.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
- AI ThinQ, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
