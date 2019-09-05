Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Electric Express via Rakuten offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR IPS Flat Ultra HD Smart Television with ThinQ AI for $296.90. Coupon code "XP30D" cuts that price to $266.90. With free shipping, that's $26 under our July mention (which included $53 Rakuten points) and the best outright price we've seen. (It is a low today by $30.) It's also a great price for a newly-released, big-brand TV.
Update: The price has dropped to $279 before coupon, $249 after. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $999 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $366, although most retailers charge at least $1,197 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG B8 Series 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $453, although we saw it for $150 less via a Dell gift card in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 65" LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $529.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of at least $117. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $42. Buy Now
ChaoWei via Amazon offers its ChaoWei 35-Mile Indoor TV Antenna with Magnetic Base for $21.99. Coupon code "6MFYCXO7" cuts it to $15.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in January. Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $366.99 with free shipping. That's $13 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the LG 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV for $309. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.69 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Shop Now
