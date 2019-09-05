Ending today, Electric Express via Rakuten offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR IPS Flat Ultra HD Smart Television with ThinQ AI for $296.90. Coupon code "XP30D" cuts that price to $266.90. With free shipping, that's $26 under our July mention (which included $53 Rakuten points) and the best outright price we've seen. (It is a low today by $30.) It's also a great price for a newly-released, big-brand TV.



Update: The price has dropped to $279 before coupon, $249 after. Buy Now