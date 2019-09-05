Ends Today
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
LG 42.5" Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$249 $279
free shipping

Ending today, Electric Express via Rakuten offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR IPS Flat Ultra HD Smart Television with ThinQ AI for $296.90. Coupon code "XP30D" cuts that price to $266.90. With free shipping, that's $26 under our July mention (which included $53 Rakuten points) and the best outright price we've seen. (It is a low today by $30.) It's also a great price for a newly-released, big-brand TV.

Update: The price has dropped to $279 before coupon, $249 after. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K IPS Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
  • Model: 43UM7300PUA
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP30D"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten LG
LED 42" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register