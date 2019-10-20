New
LG 4K LED UHD HDR Smart TV
$450 $550
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50, and the lowest outright price we've seen for any 60" LG 4K TV all from an authorized LG retailer. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Active HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • ThinQ AI ready (requires Magic Remote, sold separately)
