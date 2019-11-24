Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
LG 34" 21:9 WQHD IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$360 $470
free shipping

It's the lowest price today by $175. (It's also $125 cheaper than the best price we've seen before.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3440x1440 21:9 (WQHD) native resolution
  • 2 USB 3.0 charging ports for mobile devices (1 supporting Quick Charge)
  • DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
  • tilt- and height-adjustable stand
  • Model: 34UM88-P
