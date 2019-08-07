New
LG 34" 21:9 IPS LED Ultrawide Display
$202 $279
free shipping

Ending today, Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the LG 34" 21:9 IPS LED Ultrawide Display for $237.15. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $201.58. With free shipping, that's the best we've seen and lowest price we could find by $77 today. Buy Now

  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
  • 2560x1080 native resolution
  • AMD Freesync
  • DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 16 hr
