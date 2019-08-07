- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the LG 34" 21:9 IPS LED Ultrawide Display for $237.15. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $201.58. With free shipping, that's the best we've seen and lowest price we could find by $77 today. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $252 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $502.) Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $220.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although it was $5 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99.
Plus, members bag $11.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's a total savings of $49.
Update: The extra points are no longer available, but it's still a significant price low. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG C8AUA 54.6" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for an in-cart price of $1,247 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $52 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $402.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet with Projector for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $297.49. Plus you'll bag $17.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $61 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price today by $128). Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "SAVE15" takes an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the 2.4-lb. LG Gram Intel Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
