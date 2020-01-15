Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
LG 34" 21:9 HDR IPS FreeSync Monitor
$399 $799
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $200. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3440x1440 21:9 native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh rate
  • HDR10 & DisplayHDR 400
  • 1 DisplayPort, 2 HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3, 2 USB Type-A
  • Model: 34BL850-W
