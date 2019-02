Dell Small Business offers the LG 32" 720p Flat LED HD Television bundled with a $25 Dell Gift Card forwith. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. It features a 1366x768 (720p) native resolution and two HDMI inputs.Don't want the gift card? Walmart offers it for $138 with free shipping.