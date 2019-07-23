New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 32" 720p LED HDTV
$130 $150
free shipping

Walmart offers the LG 32" 720p LED LCD HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • HDMI, USB
Details
Comments
