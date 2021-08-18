LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display for $275

That's $74 under our last mention and is the best price you can find for any 4K gaming monitor of this size anywhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
- Radeon FreeSync
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay at least $339 elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Omen X 27" Dual Monitor Bundle for $1,098.99 ($200 off).
That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
Save on Macbooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV, Mac mini, and Apple Watch. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $999 (low by $500).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Laptop for $2,499 (low by $300).
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
That's $10 under our mention from just earlier today, $774 under list price, and now the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $18, and a $10 drop from our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
