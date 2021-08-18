LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display for $275
B&H Photo Video · 57 mins ago
LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display
$275 $400
free shipping

That's $74 under our last mention and is the best price you can find for any 4K gaming monitor of this size anywhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
  • 4 ms response time
  • Radeon FreeSync
