eBay · 29 mins ago
LG 32" 4K LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$300 $500
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen and at least $34 less than most stores are charging today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Screen Split
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 1 DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32UD59-B
  • Published 30 min ago
All Deals Monitors eBay LG
