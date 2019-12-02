Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 15 mins ago
LG 32" 1440p 144Hz LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor
$320 $645
free shipping

That's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $95.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Nvidia G-Sync
  • DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32GK650G-B
