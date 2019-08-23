Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 32" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $169.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $28.73 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the Points, that's $38 less than the best we could find elsewhere.
Update: Members now bag $38.87 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor with a $50 Prepaid Visa Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $59. Plus, you'll bag $8.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $9 under our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find now by $39 in any color. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279. In cart, that drop to $237.15. With free shipping, that's $143 under our December mention of a new unit, $235 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $42.) Buy Now
Ending today, Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the LG PK3 Xboom Go Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $6.60 in Rakuten Super points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
