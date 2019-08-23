Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
LG 32" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$170 w/ $39 in Rakuten Points $179
free shipping

Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 32" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $169.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $28.73 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the Points, that's $38 less than the best we could find elsewhere.

Update: Members now bag $38.87 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • HDMI and D-sub inputs
  • 178 degree viewing angle
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
