Office Depot and OfficeMax · 56 mins ago
LG 29" UltraWide LED Monitor
$170 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 2560x1080 native resolution
  • Screen-Split 2.0 for multiple window viewing
  • 8 picture modes
  • VESA mountable design
  • Model: 29WK500-P
  • Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 14 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
michael989
I remember seeing an LG UltraWide 29" on their website in January, and it was $154.99. Does anyone know if this is the same monitor?
9 hr 42 min ago