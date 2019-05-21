BuyDig via Google Express offers the LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide IPS LED Monitor for $179. Coupon code "MEMORIAL10" cuts it to $161.10. With free shipping, that's $25 under our mention from three weeks ago, which included extras, and the lowest price we've seen for this monitor. (It's the best deal now by $58.) Buy Now
Features
  • 2560x1080 native resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • USB Type-C port
  • HDMI input
  • tilt-adjustable stand