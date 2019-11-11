New
LG 27" 4K FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor
$260 $320
free shipping

That's $60 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 27" 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS LCD
  • VESA DisplayHDR 400
  • height/pivot/tilt adjustable stand
  • 2 HDMI, DisplayPort
  • Model: 27BL65U-W
