$100
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $88 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz native refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Philips Brilliance 49" Superwide Curved Monitor
$1,200 $1,300
free shipping
Amazon offers the Philips Brilliance 49" Superwide Curved Monitor for $1,199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5120x1440 32:9 native resolution
- pop-up Webcam
- USB-C docking station
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, swivel-, & tilt- adjustable stand
- Model: 499P9H
HP · 2 wks ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell S2417DG 24" 1440p LED LCD Gaming Display w/ G-Sync
$330 $570
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from a year ago (although that came bundled with a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $50, although most retailers charge $426 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p, QHD) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 Type-B inputs
- height-, pivot-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: KCP2Y
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB Android Phone w/ Mint SIM Kit
$110 $200
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone in Fine Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for the phone alone elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" 1280x720 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- microSDXC card slot
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$191 $428
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239. In-cart, that drops to $191.20. With free shipping, that's $37 under our May mention, $237 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
from $429
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
