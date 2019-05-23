Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $85 today. Buy Now
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 75Hz native refresh rate
  • HDMI input
  • VESA mount interface