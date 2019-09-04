New
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
LG 27" 1080p FreeSync LED Display
$110 $180
free shipping

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 27" 1080p FreeSync LED Monitor for $129.99. Coupon code "OFD20" cuts it to $109.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • 2ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI port and HDMI cable
  • Model: 27MK400H-B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFD20"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors Rakuten LG
27" Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register