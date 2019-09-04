Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 27" 1080p FreeSync LED Monitor for $129.99. Coupon code "OFD20" cuts it to $109.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
AAAwave via Google Express offers the Dell UltraSharp U3417W 34" 21:9 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $549. Coupon code "19LABOR13" cuts that to $477.63. With free shipping, that's $62 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $32.) Deal ends September 1. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor bundled with a $50 Visa Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell UltraSharp U2419H 24" IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $259.99 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $55 today. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Briggs & Stratton Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator for $1,099.99. Coupon code "CPO125" drops that to $974.99. Plus, you'll bag $48.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $73, although most charge $1,225 or more. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $12, although most stores charge around $680.) Buy Now
Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $99.99 plus $10 for shipping. Plus, you'll bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store September 4 through September 11.) Thanks to the included Kohl's Cash, that's $25 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 65" LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $529.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of at least $117. Buy Now
Sign In or Register