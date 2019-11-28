Open Offer in New Tab
LG 27" 1080p FreeSync LED Display
$104 w/ $26 in Rakuten points $180
free shipping

All-time best price by $32 including the points. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • 2ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI port and HDMI cable
  • Model: 27MK400H-B
  • Code "OFD20"
dwyerk
Unless the price has gone up since the Dealnews listing or a coupon code is required that is not included in the Dealnews listing, this monitor is priced at $129.99 on Rakuten with $25.80 in points. If you include the possibel price reduction for $25.80 in points, you would reach a net price of $104. However, that is not how the current Dealnews listing reads.
8 min ago