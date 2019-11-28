Personalize your DealNews Experience
All-time best price by $32 including the points. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the best deal now by $70 for a very similar model. Buy Now at Costco
It's the lowest price we've seen for any LG 27" 4K monitor. (It's also a low by $50.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $114 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $250. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Staples
That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $206. Buy Now at Amazon
Usually, this amount of points is reserved for one category (home, electronics) at a time, making this an exceptional and rare offer from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $12.48 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: It now comes with $10.14 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $166. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the Kohls' Cash, that's a $123 savings and the best we've ever seen. (We saw it for $429 with free shipping but without the credit in our June mention.) Buy Now at Kohl's
That's a low by $197 and the best outright we've seen. (We saw it for $1,047 with a $150 gift card in our August mention.) Buy Now at eBay
