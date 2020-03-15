Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 15 mins ago
LG 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS Monitor
$149
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50.

Update: The price has increased to $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync support
  • 75 Hz refresh rate
  • Model: 27ML600M-B
  • Expires 3/15/2020
    Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
