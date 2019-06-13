New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
$105
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 23.8" 1080p IPS Freesync LED Monitor for $119.99. Coupon code "XP15" cuts that to $104.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- AMD FreeSync Technology
- HDMI input
- 5ms response time
- 75mm x 75mm VESA mount compatible
- Model: 24MK430H-B
BuyDig · 22 hrs ago
LG 27" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
$109 $200
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $179.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $109. With free shipping, that's the second-best price we've seen for any LG 27" 1080p Monitor and the best deal we could find now by $74. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, & VGA inputs
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display
$349
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 32" 4K LED Flat Ultra HD Monitor for $496.99. Coupon code "DCIP3" cuts it to $349. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
- Radeon FreeSync
Ends Today
Newegg · 22 hrs ago
Refurb HP Pavilion 32" QHD LED LCD Display
$180 $250
free shipping
Newegg offers the refurbished HP Pavilion 32q 32" 1440p QHD LED-Backlit LCD Monitor in Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $70 under the best deal could find for a new one.) Deal ends June 8. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LED backlight
- 2 USB ports
- DisplayPort
- 2 HDMI inputs
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AOC V1 32" 1080p Curved LED LCD Display
$175 $230
free shipping
Amazon offers the AOC V1 Series 31.5" 1080p Curved LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $174.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate (via DisplayPort)
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sceptre 24" 1080p Curved LED Gaming Display
$150 $180
free shipping
Amazon offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $159.83. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $149.83. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Dell 24" FreeSync LED 1080p Display
$150 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell 24" FreeSync LED 1080p Monitor for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- HDMI and VGA
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$156 $360
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $194.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $155.98. With free shipping, that's $13 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $44). Buy Now
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb LG V20 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$115
free shipping
The best price we've seen; $45 less than open box
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished LG V20 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan for $114.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 less that you'd pay for an open-box unit.) Features include:
- 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)
Walmart · 6 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
That's $130 off and the best price we've seen
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Features include:
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 5 days ago
LG 86" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV w/ $300 Dell GC
$2,197 $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $2,600, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native solution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
