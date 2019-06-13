New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
LG 24" IPS Freesync LED Display
$105
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 23.8" 1080p IPS Freesync LED Monitor for $119.99. Coupon code "XP15" cuts that to $104.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Features
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
  • AMD FreeSync Technology
  • HDMI input
  • 5ms response time
  • 75mm x 75mm VESA mount compatible
  • Model: 24MK430H-B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP15"
  • Expires 6/13/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Monitors Rakuten LG
24"
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register