Rakuten · 1 hr ago
LG 24" 720p LED HDTV
$60 $107
free shipping

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $74.99. Coupon code "OFD15" cuts that price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under last month's mention (which included $12 Rakuten points), and the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now

Features
  • 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
  • HDMI
  • Model: 24LM520D
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFD15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
