Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
LG 24" 1080p 144Hz Freesync Gaming Monitor
$130 $250
free shipping

That's $19 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The price falls in-cart.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
  • Model: 24GL600F-B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video LG
24" Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register