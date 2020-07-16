New
Dick's Sporting Goods · 16 mins ago
LEM Big Bite 10-Tray Digital Stainless Steel Dehydrator
$250 $350
free shipping

That's $120 under what you'd pay at LEM direct. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • rear and front fan ventilation
  • stainless steel housing
  • digital timer
  • temperature range from 90°F to 155° Fahrenheit
  • drip trays
