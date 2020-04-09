Open Offer in New Tab
LEGO · 41 mins ago
LEGOLAND Park Set
$65 $90
free shipping

That's at least $85 less than third-party sellers are charging, with many asking around $200 or more. Buy Now at LEGO

Features
  • 1,336 pieces
  • 10 minifigures, including 2 LEGOLAND Park employees
  • Model: 40346
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
