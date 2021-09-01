LEGO at Entertainment Earth: Buy one, get 30% off 2nd
New
Entertainment Earth · 30 mins ago
LEGO at Entertainment Earth
Buy one, get 30% off 2nd
free shipping w/ $49

Buy one LEGO set, and get a second set for 30% off. (Not a bad deal if you want to beat the holiday shopping rush.) Shop Now at Entertainment Earth

Tips
  • Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
  • Pictured is the LEGO 42120 Technic Rescue Hovercraft for $29.99.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/14/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Entertainment Earth
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register