VIP members earn double points through April 20. Points can be used to save on future purchases. Shop Now at LEGO
- It's free to join.
-
Expires 4/21/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "9VM4MP57" for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- 12-16-KM/H speed
- 8-10-KM/H mileage
- includes charger & toolkit
- 36V 3.6Ah lithium battery
- 143-lbs. maximum load limit
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lurlin via Amazon.
- height adjustable
- 2 to 6 people can play at once
- includes 2 platforms, 6 pole main pieces, 4 joining pieces, 2 base connectors, 2 flying discs, & storage bag
- Model: T01
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
- includes 4 buildable number blocks, display stand, and a minifigure
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register