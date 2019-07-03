New
Walmart · 35 mins ago
LEGO Technic Power Boat
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Power Boat for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
  • 174 pieces
  • Build a speedboat or hydroplane
  • Model: 42089
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register