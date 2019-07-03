New
Walmart · 35 mins ago
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Power Boat for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $5.) Buy Now
- Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- 174 pieces
- Build a speedboat or hydroplane
- Model: 42089
Details
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 341 pieces
- creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
- Model: 31091
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
- rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
- desk with translucent-blue screen
- kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
- weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
- tool storage module with a wrench
- modules to store Iron Man suits
- radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
- Model: 76125
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack
$16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 4 Minifigures
- buildable Captain America bike
- detachable non-shooting blasters
- 2 shield shooters
Amazon · 1 day ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Roller Coaster
$58 $63
free shipping
Amazon offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Roller Coaster for $57.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- 923 pieces
- converts to Skull Ride and Ship Ride
- four minifigures
- Model: 31084
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 5 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 wk ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
LEGO Technic Forest Machine
$101 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Forest Machine for $100.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 1,003 pieces
- converts to a log loader
- Model: 42080
Walmart · 1 wk ago
LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book Building Kit
$56 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book Building Kit for $55.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Target charge the same price
Features
- includes four minifigures
Amazon · 1 day ago
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Building Set
$56 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Building Set for $55.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart and Target both match this deal
Features
- 962 pieces (including 280 translucent blue water-style elements)
- LEGO brick-built bottle, ship, and display stand
- Model: 21313
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker
$110
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker for $109.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 1,376 pieces
- 5 minifigures
- Model: 75189
