Zavvi · 56 mins ago
LEGO Technic: Mobile Crane 1,292-Piece Building Set
$80 $121
$5 shipping

You'll pay at least $13 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Use code "CRANE40" to get this discount.
Features
  • authentic crane functions
  • builds a 30" crane arm that extends and rotates
  • 8-wheel steering
  • 4 outriggers to fix the crane in place
Details
Comments
  • Code "CRANE40"
  • Expires 2/28/2020
