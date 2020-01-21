Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Zavvi · 26 mins ago
LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator
$360 $540
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "LEGO9800" to get this price.
  • Batteries are not included.
Features
  • app-controlled with 4 alternative control screens
  • includes 3 XL motors, 4 L motors, and 2 Bluetooth-controlled smart hubs
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEGO9800"
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Zavvi LEGO
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register