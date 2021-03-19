Add both to your cart for the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Zavvi
- LEGO Technic Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer Set
- LEGO Technic Mobile Crane Truck Toy
Expires 3/24/2021
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
- includes 4 buildable number blocks, display stand, and a minifigure
Shop and save on over 20 items with prices starting at $3. Save on keychains, pods, accessory sets, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Bag free shipping on orders of $35 of more; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the LEGO Friends Chocolate Box & Flower for $3.99 ($1 off).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Apply coupon code "THQDE9M3" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LeonMake via Amazon.
- measures 1.2" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- recommended for ages 6 years & up
Apply coupon code "MBRHVFXP" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MofanTech via Amazon.
- ages 8+
- rechargeable
- squeeze trigger
- 28-round magazine
- 3-min. run time on full charge
- fasten trigger to fire continuously
- EVA foam soft darts w/ suction cup end
Save $119 when you apply coupon code "70XFFUL2". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 5Ghz WiFi transmission
- headless mode
- altitude hold
- one key takeoff/landing
- 2-minute run time on full charge
- Model: IDRONE-001
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
Shop and save on a range of LEGO sets including Minecraft, Disney, LEGO Creator, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Minecraft The Panda Nursery for $15.99 ($4 off).
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- four Mandalorian Shock Trooper minifigs
- Model: 75267
That's a buck less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
It's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most vendors charge at least $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647 pieces
- measures 7" H x 5" W x 5" D
- Model: 75276
