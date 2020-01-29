Open Offer in New Tab
LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron Supercar
$290 $300
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Zavvi

  • Use coupon code "CHIRON" to get this price.
Features
  • 1:8 replica model
  • 8-speed gearbox
  • detailed W16 engine with moving pistons
  • color collector's booklet with comprehensive building instructions
  • 3,599 pieces
