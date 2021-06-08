LEGO Storage Playmat: free w/ $40 purchase
Walmart · 51 mins ago
LEGO Storage Playmat
free w/ $40 purchase
free shipping

Get a free LEGO Masters storage playmat when you spend $40 on LEGO at Walmart. Shop Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Spend $40 in LEGO at Walmart in a single purchase, take a photo or screenshot of your receipt, and email it to "legomastersoffer@snipp.us" to get this offer.
  • Expires 6/20/2021
    Published 51 min ago
