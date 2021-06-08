LEGO Storage Playmat: free w/ $40 purchase

Get a free LEGO Masters storage playmat when you spend $40 on LEGO at Walmart. Shop Now at Walmart
- Spend $40 in LEGO at Walmart in a single purchase, take a photo or screenshot of your receipt, and email it to "legomastersoffer@snipp.us" to get this offer.
Expires 6/20/2021
Save on a selection of 6 sets. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Coupon codes for each set are listed on the individual product page.
- Pictured is the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $329.99 (low by $120).
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
It's the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 24" x 20" when built
Take half off when you apply coupon code "EMMJO8D3", making this a low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WSWL Direct via Amazon.
- made of non-toxic ABS material
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
- 800 bubbles per minute
- measures 7.68" x 3.82" x 2.87"
- includes 50ml bubble solution and lanyard
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
This game is only going to stay free for another week, so snag it now while you can! Shop Now at Steam
- digital download
- approximately one hour of gameplay
- story-based arcade style game
Shop for action figures ranging from Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers and more to help spark your child's imaginative play or just to build your own collection. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $4.99 but orders $35 or more ship free.
- Pictured is The Loyal Subjects Ghostbusters Action Figure Assortment for $1.97.
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's $10 less than buying from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 665 pieces
- for ages 9+
- Model: 42122
Choose from Creator, Marvel, Architecture, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Bricks and Houses Set for $15.99 ($4 under what LEGO direct charges).
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 649-pieces
- measures 8" x 11" x 4" when built
- Model: 21044
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366 pieces
- build and customize your own levels
- includes Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa
- Model: 71380
