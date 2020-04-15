Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $13 less than Target's price. Buy Now at Zavvi
This big kid boredom buster is $45 less than what you'd pay direct from LEGO. Buy Now at Zavvi
Snuggle up with Batman, Batgirl, or the Joker for $11 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at LEGO
LEGO is the ultimate toy for anyone looking to keep their hands busy and their creative juices flowing. This cat promises to be lucky, and is bound to be cute. Win win with a low by $3! Buy Now at LEGO
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with over 150 printable coloring pages and a range of lesson plans for free. Shop Now at Crayola
Happy, engaged kids? Priceless. These highly informational articles are also free. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart Shop Now at Walmart
Cycling is one of the great, healthy activities you and your family can still enjoy while social distancing, pick up some strong deals here.
Note that some are available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $9 less than what you'd pay for something similar elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on deck storage boxes, sheds, canopies, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
No need to spend big on a new TV set when you can pick up a refurb big-brand set for a fraction of the price.
Update: Prices now start from $79.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
That's a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Walmart
Keep the whole family entertained during hibercation with this classic set that is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Belk
