Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Zavvi · 22 mins ago
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon
$140 $145
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FALCON" to get this discount and bag free shipping.
Features
  • 1,351 pieces
  • includes 7 minifigures
  • Model: 75257
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FALCON"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Zavvi LEGO
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register