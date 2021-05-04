LEGO Star Wars Day Deals: Freebies w/ purchase
LEGO Star Wars Day Deals
Get a free Tatooine Homestead or Imperial Shuttle with your LEGO Star Wars purchase, as described below. Dozens of items qualify. Shop Now at LEGO

  • Free Tatooine Homestead w/ $85 Star Wars purchase
  • Free Imperial Shuttle w/ $40 Star Wars purchase (in-store only)
  • Expires 5/5/2021
