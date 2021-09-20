That's the lowest price we could find for them separately by $10. Buy Now at Zavvi
- Must add both items to cart to get this deal.
- includes stands and nameplates
- Boba Fett is 625-pieces and Darth Vader is 834-pieces
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO
You'd pay over $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 665 pieces
- for ages 9+
- Model: 42122
Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 82 pieces
- includes llama mini figure with maracas accessory
- 14 random beatbits and 2 special beatbits
- Model: 43105
That's a low by $25; most charge at least $218. Buy Now at Macy's
- Blasters and accessories not included.
- low-profile tires
- bell bearing mounted rims
- 120-lb. capacity
- placeholders for Nerf blasters, brackets, and darts
- tubular steel frame
- adjustable bucket seat
- Model: T91800
That's $20 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi truck and trailer is 25” long and 8” high and features realistic flashing lights & sounds
- 10” loader
- Model: 82288
Scroll down to find the DIY Kids' Workshops banner, click on "Find an event near you," and follow the prompts to register for a free DIY craft for kids. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The craft will be available for pickup on October 9 or 10.
- monthly in-store events
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
- detachable, magnetic faceplate
- sound effects
- LED eyes
- ages 18+
- Model: F0765
Apply code "MARVEL30" to save on over 1,700 styles. Prices start at $9. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Apply coupon code "LEGOGTE" to get this price. That's $25 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. fvalu Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,677-pieces
- Model: 42125
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 910-pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 6288198
Who says LEGOs are just for kids? Save $12 on this set. Buy Now at Target
- Posted by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? I like it because it's a great savings for LEGO (I admit it: I play with my sons LEGOs when no one is watching), and who doesn't like Friends?
- 1,070 Pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 21319
Although this is at list price, it's only just been released is currently unavailable elsewhere. Plus, bag a free FC Barcelona Celebration set with purchase. Buy Now at LEGO
- The great thing about an FC Barcelona LEGO set is that, even if you spill the pieces all over the place, it'll never get Messi.
- recommended for ages 18+
- 5508 pieces
Sign In or Register